Elias On If He’ll Sing During Elimination Chamber Match
In an interview with The Wrap, Elias spoke about if he will sing while inside of his pod during the Elimination Chamber match tomorrow night. Here are highlights:
On if he’ll sing in the Elimination Chamber: “I don’t know yet, man. If that’s the case — if I have my guitar and I’m able to do my songs, I absolutely will create a few songs for the Chamber.”
On writing his own songs: “I always have a full song prepared, because I cannot bank on the crowd booing anything. I could go out there and tell them to shut their mouths and listen to my song, there’s always a chance they could shut their mouths and listen to my song.”
On the cost of breaking guitars: “When you’re at the level that I’m at — at ‘Monday Night Raw’ — you don’t gotta worry about things like that.”