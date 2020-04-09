Elias Hosting Live Concert Tonight on Instagram

– WWE has announced that Elias is hosting a live concert tonight on Instagram. You can check out the announcement below. The concert will be streaming on Elias’ Instagram account (@IamEliasWWE) starting at 6:00 pm EST.

Who wants to WALK with ELIAS?!@IAmEliasWWE is hosting a LIVE CONCERT on @instagram TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/EQho0Ynr3E — WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2020