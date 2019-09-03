wrestling / News
Elias Is Open to Appearing on NXT After the USA Move, Expects to Surprise Fans With Ali Match
– CBS Sports and Chuck Carroll recently interviewed WWE Superstar Elias, who discussed a variety of topics. Below are some highlights.
Elias on his match with Ali: “You know what? I think the style is actually going to really come together well, because I’m a brawler and more of a power guy. He’s a littler guy, high-flyer. I think it’s going to mix up nice. Now we’ve never been in the ring together, we’ve never touched anything like that. Hey, who knows I was going to go down once it’s time. But yeah, I think myself versus Ali is going to… It might surprise a few people.”
Elias on a possible crossover with NXT: “If an opportunity shows up, I’m always ready to take it. If the story was right then yeah, absolutely, I can see that happening. I mean why not? It’s a ratings-driven business. There are certain stars on RAW and SmackDown that draw ratings. NXT is going to do great, but it wouldn’t hurt to add some help in the mix. I could see a crossover happening absolutely. All on the same network as well.”
Elias on his claim of a final musical performance: “Well, you can never say never. But listen, there comes a time in every wrestler’s career, if you really want to take those next steps, you’re going to have to evolve. You can’t constantly be doing the same thing. While I really do enjoy performing in the ring and all that, there’s going to come a time where I can’t be doing that every single week. Now, as far as that being my farewell performance, I don’t know if I want to say that is my last one, because it was ruined. R-Truth went at me, he messed up all the audio, he messed with my guitar. He tried to win the 24/7 Championship. Is that my farewell? I have to say no. But would there come a time where I have to do that? Quite possibly.”
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls Triple H Saying that CM Punk’s Butt Was Too Big & Soft, Creative Not Being Behind Punk as Champion
- Tony Khan Weighs in on Kylie Rae’s Release, AEW on TNT Series Name, Kenny Omega’s Loss to PAC, CM Punk Not Being At All Out
- Will Ospreay Asks Adam Cole If They’re Cool After Britt Baker Beats Up Bea Priestley, Cole Responds
- Baron Corbin Mocks ‘Dumb Smarks’ Over Chris Jericho’s AEW Title Win