wrestling / News
Elias: It’s Obvious WWE Sees Great Value In Me
– Elias recently spoke to Argus Leader about a variety of topics. Below are some highlights.
On How WWE Sees Him: “Yeah, it’s obvious that WWE sees great value in Elias and the entertainment that I bring. I was drafted to Smackdown in the shake up, but certainly, when WWE goes to Fox (starting on Friday, Oct. 4), maybe that will play a bigger roll. But in the meantime, I am making the best at being a wild card person more often than not.”
On His SummerSlam Night: “I was all over the place at Summer Slam and anytime I can get involved in anything, I’ll make the best of it and do what I can. I was out there doing my performance and nobody in the world saw that Edge was coming out, myself included. There’s a whole story to that that’ll come out someday. But what a moment that was, the crowd began to go insane when he came out there. So that was really something to be a part of. Then later on of course as a special enforcer with Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens. I did everything I could to stop Kevin Owens, but the guy just outsmarted everybody.”
On His Development: “When I was in NXT, I actually thought I could have been on all the Takeovers and main-eventing all of those. Right now, I think I should be main-eventing all the Pay Per Views and main-eventing Wrestlemania. It has certainly been quite the journey from my time period from where I was playing guitar outside of the local venues in Florida trying to get noticed, to where I’m sitting on a stool playing guitar doing the same exact thing in front of 80,000 people at Wrestlemania. So, I definitely have that perspective in mind. But the same way that people didn’t know what I was capable of in NXT, and then they see me on Monday Night RAW or Smackdown and they go, “Oh my God, this guy is really good.” They’ve only seen a little bit of what I can do because wait until I’m in that position and wait until I am main-eventing Wrestlemania and things like that. You’re going to be like, ‘Wow, this guy is like the greatest of all time.'”
On Recording An Album: “That was all me. I went to Vince McMahon and I said, “Vince, it’s time for Elias to put out an album.” And he said, “Hey, let’s do it. We’ll get you songwriters, we’ll get you in the studio and all that stuff.” But I said, “Hey, I’ll take care of all that, but just get me in the studio and let me do my thing.” So those songs… some from Elias’s brain that I created, performed all the instruments. It’s all me, all the words, every aspect of it was all Elias. But it was recorded in the WWE studio in New York City.”
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Nearly Leaving WCW in 1999 Just Before He Was Sent Home
- Bruce Prichard Says Undertaker Offered to Put JBL Over Clean at SummerSlam 2004, Why They Didn’t Do It
- Sasha Banks After Raw Attack: ‘You Know You’re That ***** When You Cause All This Conversation’
- Brie Bella On Women’s Tag Team Titles Taking a While to Get Going, Says She & Nikki Were Supposed to Have ‘Long Run’