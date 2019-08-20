Elias: It’s Obvious WWE Sees Great Value In Me

– Elias recently spoke to Argus Leader about a variety of topics. Below are some highlights.

On How WWE Sees Him: “Yeah, it’s obvious that WWE sees great value in Elias and the entertainment that I bring. I was drafted to Smackdown in the shake up, but certainly, when WWE goes to Fox (starting on Friday, Oct. 4), maybe that will play a bigger roll. But in the meantime, I am making the best at being a wild card person more often than not.”

On His SummerSlam Night: “I was all over the place at Summer Slam and anytime I can get involved in anything, I’ll make the best of it and do what I can. I was out there doing my performance and nobody in the world saw that Edge was coming out, myself included. There’s a whole story to that that’ll come out someday. But what a moment that was, the crowd began to go insane when he came out there. So that was really something to be a part of. Then later on of course as a special enforcer with Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens. I did everything I could to stop Kevin Owens, but the guy just outsmarted everybody.”

On His Development: “When I was in NXT, I actually thought I could have been on all the Takeovers and main-eventing all of those. Right now, I think I should be main-eventing all the Pay Per Views and main-eventing Wrestlemania. It has certainly been quite the journey from my time period from where I was playing guitar outside of the local venues in Florida trying to get noticed, to where I’m sitting on a stool playing guitar doing the same exact thing in front of 80,000 people at Wrestlemania. So, I definitely have that perspective in mind. But the same way that people didn’t know what I was capable of in NXT, and then they see me on Monday Night RAW or Smackdown and they go, “Oh my God, this guy is really good.” They’ve only seen a little bit of what I can do because wait until I’m in that position and wait until I am main-eventing Wrestlemania and things like that. You’re going to be like, ‘Wow, this guy is like the greatest of all time.'”

On Recording An Album: “That was all me. I went to Vince McMahon and I said, “Vince, it’s time for Elias to put out an album.” And he said, “Hey, let’s do it. We’ll get you songwriters, we’ll get you in the studio and all that stuff.” But I said, “Hey, I’ll take care of all that, but just get me in the studio and let me do my thing.” So those songs… some from Elias’s brain that I created, performed all the instruments. It’s all me, all the words, every aspect of it was all Elias. But it was recorded in the WWE studio in New York City.”