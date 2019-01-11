Elias Says John Cena Has Been a Thorn in His Side for His Whole Career, Discusses Looking to Score His First Title Win in 2019

– Commercial Appeal recently interviewed WWE Superstar Elias. He also had some words on fellow WWE Superstar John Cena. Below are some highlights.

Elias on his feud with Lashley: “I’ve had to deal with Bobby Lashley the majority of 2018, and it’s taken years off my life, I’m sure, but to finally get in there and do a little Christmas street fight where I dropped him on a bunch of Legos, blasted him in the face with a fire extinguisher and rolled a bowling ball into his (nether region), it felt great.”

Elias on looking forward to 2019: “The performances need to get bigger, more grand and in front of more people. Secondly, as hard as it may be to believe, I have not yet captured any sort of championship title in my career. Now, I’m not out here plotting my way to steal the title on Monday night, but I’ve got no desire to go the long route. Whatever opportunities come my way, I’ll make the most of them.”

Elias on John Cena being a thorn in his side: “John Cena has been a thorn in my side almost my entire career. It seems like every big event, whatever it may be, he seems to pop up and make life tough for Elias. It probably comes down to jealousy. There are a lot of similarities in our careers: the music, the crowd (reactions), things like that. But the difference is our mentalities. He’s got the ‘never give up’ mentality. It’s a very self-involved mentality. Whereas, I’m saying, ‘Walk with Elias. I’ll take care of you.’ It’s just clashing philosophies.”

Elias on working in Memphis: “Memphis gets me right off the bat because it’s got such a rich music history. Elvis (Presley), B.B. King. These guys are legends. Of course, everything in music is influenced by someone else. I used to fall asleep listening to (Eric) Clapton as a teenager, and he was influenced by guys like B.B. King. And now I’m influencing legions of people.”

Elias on his musical process: “I kind of wait til I’m in the city, wherever I’ll be that night for that show. I’ll take in the sights and scenes and whatever’s going on there and start formulating what I’m going to write. (As far as the music goes), that’s just me picking up the guitar and letting loose. Going wherever my mind and my ears take me.”