WWE News: Storyline Update On Elias vs. King Corbin, Shorty Award Nominations
– In a storyline update, WWE has announced that Elias vs. King Corbin will still happen at WrestleMania 36, noting that Elias “escaped serious injury” despite Corbin’s attack on him on Smackdown last week.
After undergoing an extensive evaluation, Elias has escaped serious injury and suffered no broken bones, WWE Digital has learned. Despite King Corbin’s heinous assault on last week’s Friday Night SmackDown, Elias has been recovering at a rehab facility and swears that, somehow, some way, he will compete against Corbin at WrestleMania.
The songsmith was blindsided by his royal rival following a musical performance, which led to Corbin knocking Elias off an upper perch at the WWE Performance Center.
– WWE has announced that they have been nominated for eight Shorty Awards:
WWE is a finalist for eight awards at the 12th annual Shorty Awards, which honor the best of social media by recognizing the industry’s top influencers, brands and organizations on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and more.
WWE has been nominated in the following categories:
* Overall Presence – WWE on Facebook
* Overall Presence – WWE on Snapchat
* Overall Presence – WWE on TikTok
* Overall Presence – WWE on Twitter
* Overall Presence – WWE on YouTube
* Overall Presence – YouTube: UpUpDownDown
* Campaign By Platform – Reddit: Best Use of Reddit in Social Media
* Content & Media – GIFs: WWE’s GIFs run wild across social media
This year’s Shorty Awards ceremony will be a digital-only event streaming on Sunday, May 3. For more information on the Shorty Awards’ on the upcoming streaming event, please click here.
