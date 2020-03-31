WWE News: Storyline Update On Elias vs. King Corbin, Shorty Award Nominations

– In a storyline update, WWE has announced that Elias vs. King Corbin will still happen at WrestleMania 36, noting that Elias “escaped serious injury” despite Corbin’s attack on him on Smackdown last week.

After undergoing an extensive evaluation, Elias has escaped serious injury and suffered no broken bones, WWE Digital has learned. Despite King Corbin’s heinous assault on last week’s Friday Night SmackDown, Elias has been recovering at a rehab facility and swears that, somehow, some way, he will compete against Corbin at WrestleMania. The songsmith was blindsided by his royal rival following a musical performance, which led to Corbin knocking Elias off an upper perch at the WWE Performance Center.

