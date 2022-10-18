Elias Makes Return On This Week’s WWE Raw, Involved in Main Event

Elias is officially back, making his return on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Tonight’s episode saw Elias make his return to a WWE ring for the first time since last year when he declared that “Elias is dead,” coming to the ring and cutting a promo before preparing to perform a new song. Matt Riddle then came out to the ring to ask if Elias wanted to hit his bong(os), which then led to Seth Rollins coming out for his match with Riddle. Elias stayed at ringside and got involved in the finish, with Rollins shoving Riddle into Elias before hitting the Stomp for the pin.

During Elias’ time away, he was replaced by his brother Ezekiel from April until August when Kevin Owens attacked him and caused him to be stretchered out. Elias had appeared on screen once during that time, in a June segment where both brothers were backstage.

After the match, Seth Rollins Stomped Elias and prepared to Stomp Riddle into the US Title before Mustafa Ali came out and made the save, telling Rollins that he is now Rollins’ problem.