Various News: Elias’ New EP Releases Today On iTunes & Spotify, Highlights From Last Night’s Impact Slammiversary PPV

July 23, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Elias WWE's

– Elias’ new album EP, WWE: Walk With Elias, just released this morning and is now available for download on iTunes and Spotify.

– Here are some highlights from the Pentagon vs. Sami Callihan match from last night’s Impact Slammiversary PPV…

– Here are some highlights from the Moose vs. Austin Aries main event from last night’s Impact Slammiversary PPV…

