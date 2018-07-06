wrestling / News
Elias Would Have Preferred One on One Match With Undertaker At MSG
In an interview with The New York Post, Elias said that he was looking forward to facing the Undertaker but would have preferred a one-on-one match. Elias will team with Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin tomorrow night at Madison Square Garden to face Undertaker, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. Here are highlights:
On working with the Undertaker: “I said, ‘that is the perfect matchup.’ I would have preferred if it was one-on-one, but that would probably happen somewhere down the line. This will be the first-ever meeting of The Deadman and The Living Truth.”
On what he hopes will happen: “Yeah, that’s always something you can say down the line, but I think it will be more noteworthy to say, ‘You know what, I sold out Madison Garden and I sang a song that insulted The Undertaker right before he came out.'”
On if he’ll do more spontaneous concerts: “It would have to be the right city, the right place, the right town, you know all that stuff, but I’ve got plenty of original music and I love to have fun and just entertain. So, I would absolutely do it.”