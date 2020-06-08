wrestling / News
Elias Reportedly Out With Torn Pectoral Muscle
June 8, 2020 | Posted by
Elias’ storyline injury revealed on Smackdown of a torn pectoral muscle is due to a real injury, according to a report. The Wrestling Observer reports that the torn pec, which was listed among his injuries for the hit-and-run angle involving Sheamus and Jeff Hardy, is an injury that he actually suffered.
Elias is expected to be out for a matter of “months.” He was part of the Intercontinental Title tournament but was written out of the semifinals due to the injury.
More Trending Stories
- Dax Harwood Clarifies Vince McMahon Comments, Vince Said The Revival Being ‘Great Professional Wrestlers’ Was Their ‘Problem’
- Jim Ross Discusses If Triple H Played A Role in Keeping Steve Austin Out of Top Spot in WWE in 2002
- Zack Ryder Reveals That WWE Wanted To Use He.& Chelsea Green’s Pool For Otis & Mandy Rose Segment, How That Made Him Feel
- Matt Riddle’s Smackdown Debut Reportedly Changed Plans For Eight Wrestlers