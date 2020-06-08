Elias Reportedly Out With Torn Pectoral Muscle

Elias’ storyline injury revealed on Smackdown of a torn pectoral muscle is due to a real injury, according to a report. The Wrestling Observer reports that the torn pec, which was listed among his injuries for the hit-and-run angle involving Sheamus and Jeff Hardy, is an injury that he actually suffered.

Elias is expected to be out for a matter of “months.” He was part of the Intercontinental Title tournament but was written out of the semifinals due to the injury.