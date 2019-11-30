wrestling / News

Elias Returns on Smackdown in Backstage Segment

November 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Elias Smackdown

– Elias made his return on tonight’s episode of Smackdown in a backstage segment. The WWE star, who has been out of action due to an ankle injury, interrupted Drake Maverick trying to get a kiss from Dana Brooke and played a new song to Maverick’s dismay. You can see video of the appearance below:

