Elias Returns on Smackdown in Backstage Segment

– Elias made his return on tonight’s episode of Smackdown in a backstage segment. The WWE star, who has been out of action due to an ankle injury, interrupted Drake Maverick trying to get a kiss from Dana Brooke and played a new song to Maverick’s dismay. You can see video of the appearance below:

"If Elias hadn't come out, I'm sure Drake would have had to deal with Big Dave." – Graves#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/M4ymMhV3ED — GIF Skull – Thanksgiving #SmackDown (@GIFSkull) November 30, 2019