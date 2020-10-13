wrestling / News
Elias Returns on Raw, Attacks Jeff Hardy (Pics, Video)
The Drifter is back, as Elias made his return on Raw to attack Jeff Hardy. Elias appeared on tonight’s show, making his presence known in a triple threat match between Hardy, AJ Styles, and Seth Rollins. He attacked Hardy at the end of the match with his guitar, allowing Styles to get the win.
Elias has not been seen since May, when he was written off TV via being hit by a car (covering for a torn pectoral muscle). Jeff Hardy looked to be the perpetrator of the incident, but it was all revealed to be a set up by Sheamus.
After the return, Elias was subsequently drafted to Raw in the fourth round. Pics and video from the segment are below:
This is how @IAmEliasWWE plays @AJStylesOrg's VICTORY song on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/JrSXMUUVPU
— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
Ladies and gentlemen … @IAmEliasWWE is BACK! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Fgq9HGyFUW
— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
1️⃣6️⃣ #WWERaw ▶️ @IAmEliasWWE pic.twitter.com/6X69xA5tLP
— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
