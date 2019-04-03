Elias Says He Needs a Feud With Someone Like John Cena or Undertaker

– Elias wants a big name for his next feud so he can get to that next level. The WWE star appeared on Busted Open Radio and discussed his status in WWE, and how he can really come into his own, naming John Cena and Undertaker as examples of guys who can get him to the next stage.

Bully Ray asked Elias who the right person for him as a perfect opponent, and Elias said, “Hey listen, it’s gonna sound kinda crazy, but I’m — Elias is such a character in a day of age where I feel like we’ve got a lot of wrestlers. And I’m not saying one thing’s better than the other, but for me, I think a big character like a John Cena. Like, a feud with John Cena would be fantastic. A feud with the Undertaker would be fantastic. And I know I’m putting myself in the realm of these guys, who obviously have this legendary statuses. I understand that. But that is the thing I need. On the main roster right now, I’m not sure there’s anybody that gets me at that level.”