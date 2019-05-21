Elias Says He’ll Handle Roman Reigns on Smackdown, Talks First Raw Appearance

– Elias spoke with The Rhode Show in Providence promoting tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The WWE star is set to face Roman Reigns on tonight’s episode. Highlights from the interview are below:

On his match on tonight’s episode: “I’ve got a match with Roman Reigns. Now, if you’ve been a fan of WWE, you probably know who Roman Reigns is. I mean, the guy has been through everything. He’s held all our Championships. He’s just beat cancer, he’s back, he’s doing great things. Why do I have a match with him? See, Vince McMahon coined me as the future of WWE, the future of Smackdown. And he came out there and punched Vince in the face. He’s jealous of all the attention I’m getting. So, I think we’ll handle it in tonight.”

On his inspiration when he comes out to the ring: “I gotta tell you, man. I love performing, I love playing with the crowd, I love entertaining. So when I get that opportunity, all eyes on me, millions around the world, the spotlight there. Tens of thousands in the arena. It’s exciting, man. You know, that’s fun for me.”

On his first appearance on Raw: “So I actually — it started when I was just walking through the crowd. I was drifting. I was The Drifter at the time. I just kind of walked through the audience for my first Monday Night RAW. The was the first sighting of Elias. Very exciting.”

On working with so many big names: “I always say that. Everyone wants to make their name on Elias. At WrestleMania it was John Cena. The night after, it was the Undertaker. Then Rey Mysterio, and now we’ve got Roman Reigns. And I handle it as best I can, and sometimes I get so worked up I end up smashing them with a guitar. That’s part of it.”

On who inspired him musically as a kid: “Oh man, I was fifteen years old. I got super into Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, and Johnny Cash. And my dad took notice and for Christmas, just gave me a guitar. And it was a natural fit.”

