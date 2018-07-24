Elias Says He’s Sick of Chris Jericho, Talks Part-Timers Who Return to WWE

– Elias spoke with Complex for a new interview promoting his new EP that was released on Monday. The video and highlights are below:

On his run-in with Chris Jericho at the Raw 25 special: “To be honest with you, I’m sick of Chris Jericho. I’ve had enough of Chris Jericho. I’ve seen him on my TV far too often. I’m the guy that plays guitar and sings on Monday Night RAW, and he shows up, tries to steal my act? It was OK for a quick laugh or something like that but on a personal level, the guy’s personality just rubs me the wrong way. His ego is just totally out of control, unfounded, and I can’t stand people whose egos are just not deserving. That’s all I can say.”

On if he feels insulted when superstars return to the company: “They can do whatever they want. If you want to consider them part-timers or once-a-year guys, or whatever it is, they can do whatever they want as long as they understand, when they’re coming back to Monday Night RAW or pay-per-view or something like that, it’s my show now. WWE is Elias’ and as long as you accept that, you can do whatever you want but if you don’t accept it then come to me because I definitely have a problem with that.”