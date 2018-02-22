Elias Says Segment With Braun Strowman Made For Great TV

– Elias spoke with the New York Post about his segment with Braun Strowman, who he wants to face at WrestleMania and more. Highlights are below:

On his segment with Braun Strowman on Raw: “I mean, you are seeing this giant guy out there with a giant cello, guitar, whatever you want to call it and you see him kind of doing what I do, but the giant version of it. Of course it’s so many thoughts at once and I’m just taken aback. Of course, I believe it made for some great TV.”

On his musical skills compared to The Rock: “I think without a doubt I’d outshine The Rock because he can’t do quite what I do, but he is good at the guitar and he’s got some chops to him, so I don’t think you need to think about it too much. I think something like that could happen in the future. I’m going to put that on The Rock. I’ll leave that up to him.”

On who he would like to face at WrestleMania: “I can see myself having a great WrestleMania match with John Cena, with Chris Jericho. I wouldn’t mind mixing it up with Braun after what he did to me last week. Get me to the stage and I’ll take it from there.”