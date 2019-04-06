Elias Says WWE Has Guaranteed That His WrestleMania 35 Performance Won’t Be Interrupted

TMZ (h/t WrestlingInc) caught up with Elias in NYC this week. In the brief interview (which you can watch below), Elias said he is working on his second album, that he’d rather win a WWE Title than a Grammy, and said that WWE has “guaranteed” him that nobody will interrupt his WrestleMania 35 performance.

Rumors have of course been swirling about everyone from John Cena to The Undertaker interrupting his WrestleMania performance.

On his love for music: “I love doing the music, maybe one day I’ll do more music. Of course, I’ve got a second album in the works, but as far as doing outside projects or anything like that, not really concerned right now.”

On people interrupting his performances: “Yeah, they get some sort of kick out of it. And I can tell you I’m over the interruptions, man, I’m totally over it. John Cena is in New York, good for him. I’d rather not see him the whole time I’m here, that’d be great. But yeah, as far as WrestleMania goes, I’ve got it in writing that it’s not going to be interrupted. Contract. WWE, they hired me to be the headlining musical act, no interruptions.”