wrestling / News

Elias Set To Make WWE Raw Return Next Week

October 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Elias 10-17-22 Image Credit: WWE

Elias is coming back on next week’s episode of WWE Raw. It was announced on tonight’s show that Elias will be making his return to TV on next week’s episode.

It was reported last month that Elias was set to return soon and that the Ezekiel character was no longer listed on the internal rosters. Ezekiel was written out after an attack by Kevin Owens back in August.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Elias, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading