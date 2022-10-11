wrestling / News
Elias Set To Make WWE Raw Return Next Week
Elias is coming back on next week’s episode of WWE Raw. It was announced on tonight’s show that Elias will be making his return to TV on next week’s episode.
It was reported last month that Elias was set to return soon and that the Ezekiel character was no longer listed on the internal rosters. Ezekiel was written out after an attack by Kevin Owens back in August.
