Elias Thinks The 24/7 Title Should Be Renamed in Honor of R-Truth

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Elias gave his thoughts on the 24/7 Championship, which he said needs to be renamed to honor current 42-time champion R-Truth.

He said: “Yeah, I mean, that’s essentially his title. You know what I mean, and anybody else who gets a hold of it, they are just kind of holding it until R-Truth finds a way to get it back. You know, it started out I think as a really fun and creative idea and a way to kind to add excitement to the show. At this point, what, like R-Truth, is like a 45-time Champion or 40-time Champion? I don’t know what it is, man. It’s over the top. Let’s just call it the R-Truth Championship, and whatever match he has, it’s kind of on the line, or whatever. He’s just walking around backstage, and you want to get into a fight with him. It is what it is at this point.“