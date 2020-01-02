wrestling / News
Elias Says His Title Goals Are Only ‘A Matter of Opportunity and Timing,’ Discusses Manipulating the Fans With His Music
– Memphis Commercial Appeal recently interviewed WWE Superstar Elias ahead of Smackdown in the city on Friday (Jan. 3) at the FedEx Forum. Elias revealed that his goals after starting the New Year are to win the Intercontinental title and later the WWE Universal title. Below are some highlights.
Elias on his goals to win singles titles: “I’ve got every tool you could imagine to get there, so it’s just a matter of opportunity and timing, as far as I’m concerned.”
Elias on having the power to manipulate people in the crowd with his music: “They need to be on your side, and it just so happens I’ve got the power to manipulate people with my music, with my words, with everything I do, and it looks like that is the approach I am going to have to take moving forward.”
Elias on his belief that Memphis will accept the truth this time: “A lot of times the truth can hurt. I might’ve said some things about Memphis in particular in the past that may have upset them, but I’m thinking this time around the truth is just going to be accepted on a much bigger level. … We’re going to find out if Memphis walks with Elias — that’s what it’s going to come down to.”
