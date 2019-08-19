Elias to Give ‘Farewell Musical Performance’ on RAW

– Elias is set to give his final in-ring musical performance on Raw before going into hiding to protect his 24/7 Championship reign. WWE has revealed that the star, who won the championship on last week’s Raw, will give his final in-ring performance “in order to keep his location a secret” going forward. The full announcement is below.

Also announced for Raw are:

* United States Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Braun Strowman

* King of the Ring Round One: Cesaro vs. Samoa Joe

* King of the Ring Round One: Cedric Alexander vs. Sami Zayn

* Sasha Banks appears on The King’s Court with Jerry Lawler