wrestling / News
Elias to Give ‘Farewell Musical Performance’ on RAW
– Elias is set to give his final in-ring musical performance on Raw before going into hiding to protect his 24/7 Championship reign. WWE has revealed that the star, who won the championship on last week’s Raw, will give his final in-ring performance “in order to keep his location a secret” going forward. The full announcement is below.
Also announced for Raw are:
* United States Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Braun Strowman
* King of the Ring Round One: Cesaro vs. Samoa Joe
* King of the Ring Round One: Cedric Alexander vs. Sami Zayn
* Sasha Banks appears on The King’s Court with Jerry Lawler
Elias to give “Farewell Musical Performance” as 24/7 Title reign continues
Mere moments after R-Truth celebrated his astonishing 12th 24/7 Championship win, Elias bashed The Rapping Superstar with his guitar to kick off his third reign with the oft-defended prize. Elias has already turned back a challenge from Drake Maverick in the recording studio, but neither Drake nor the growing number of Superstars in pursuit of the 24/7 Title will be giving up anytime soon, so, as revealed on WWE’s Instagram story, the singing Superstar will be giving his final in-ring musical performance in order to keep his location secret and his reign secure. It’s a smart strategy from a canny Superstar, though Elias’ desire for one last turn in the spotlight could lead to his most disastrous interruption yet.
