wrestling / News

Elias vs. Roman Reigns & More Announced For Smackdown

May 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns Smackdown 4-23-19

– WWE has announced a match and some segments for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The following are set for this week’s episode, which takes place in Providence, Rhode Island and airs live on USA Network:

* Elias vs. Roman Reigns
* A “Welcome Back Big E.” celebration with the New Day.
* Bayley’s first appearance as Smackdown Women’s Champion.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Elias, Roman Reigns, Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading