Elias Wants to Face Gunther At WrestleMania 39

Elias has hopes for an Intercontinental Championship match with Gunther At WrestleMania. The Raw star spoke with WWE Die Woche for a new interview and talked about wanting as match with the Imperium leader for the PPV, while also expressing interest in a US Championship match if that’s possible.

“Listen, I could throw it out there a million different ways,” he said (per Fightful). “It would all depend on the story we get to tell,. Guys like the Undertaker, John Cena there’s two of the guys. I mean, you mentioned I’ve had my WrestleMania interactions with them. I’d love for it to play out in some sort of big-time matchup on the biggest stage of them all, WrestleMania.

He continued, “The here and now I’m trying to think of who is even in the running. GUNTHER, with the Intercontinental Championship. To have a big championship match at WrestleMania would be awesome. Austin Theory and Seth Rollins, whoever comes out on top there. Any sort of championship match.”