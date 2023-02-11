Elias Wants To Have a Symphony of Destruction Match with Dexter Lumis

In an interview with WWE Die Woche (via Fightful), Elias spoke about people in WWE he wanted matches with and mentioned a Symphony of Destruction match with Dexter Lumis.

He said: “GUNTHER is one of them. Madcap Moss, Austin Theory, there’s quite a few at this point. Dexter Lumis, I know he’s quite the character but I really think we could have a fun match, especially some sort of Symphony of Destruction Match and things with him. He’s carrying around that hatchet. It could be a lot of fun. Yeah, quite a few guys right now I’d like to mix it up with.”