UPDATED: Elias Wins, Then Loses 24/7 Championship on Smackdown (Pics, Video)

UPDATE: Elias’ reign as 24/7 Champion lasted about as long as you might expect. After winning the title from R-Truth earlier in the night, Elias lost the championship back to Truth thanks to Roman Reigns. Truth and Reigns teamed up against Elias and Drew McIntyre, with Elias taking a spear for the pinfall lose. After the match, Reigns speared Elias one more time and R-Truth made the pin to become the first two-time 24/7 Champion. You can see pics and video below:

ORIGINAL: Elias is the latest person to capture the 24/7 Championship, winning the title on this week’s Smackdown. As you can see below, R-Truth ended up in the ring with Elias, Shane McMahon, and Drew McIntyre on this week’s episode after Truth defended the title successfully against Drake Maverick. The three heels beat Truth down and Elias hit the Drift Away, followed by McIntyre hitting a Claymore Kick. Elias then pinned Truth to win the championship.

This is Elias’ first run with the new championship and his first WWE title overall. He is the fourth person to hold the title since it was instituted by Mick Foley on last week’s Raw.