Elias Says That He Thought Things Were Going To Happen For Him At WrestleMania But Now He Isn’t So Sure, Feels Disappointed

On a recent episode of Busted Open, Elias discussed how much he practices guitar and his songs, how he deals with disappointment over his current spot in WWE and how he is disappointed that something he thought was being planned for him at WrestleMania may not happen now, as well as whether WWE should be less scripted. Highlights are below.

On how much time he spends playing the guitar and practicing his songs: “I have a passion for playing music and playing guitar and I’m always thinking of new ways to note, new riffs, sit there jam around on my guitar, new ways to interact with the crowd, new catchphrases, whatever it may be. So I’m just waiting for the door to open up just a little bit so I can bust through it, you know what I’m saying, that’s all I’m asking for.”

On dealing with disappointment that he isn’t doing more in WWE than perhaps he wants: “I always kind of have this hope that holds out that, ya know what, soon enough, they’re gonna hear the crowd, they’re gonna see what’s going on, and they’re gonna go, alright, it’s time to pull the trigger, so to speak, with Elias and make this happen. And you know, without giving too much away here, I had a big, a very big, disappointment here as far as WrestleMania coming up. I thought some things were really going to happen for Elias, things went one way or another, and we’re not so sure what’s going on now. But I have to check myself sometimes. Some things are out of my control. What I can control is my performance when I’m on television and if I can give 100% and standout in some way or another, sooner or later, it’s going to break through.”

On whether he thinks WWE should be less scripted: “You want to feel like you’re watching something organic, I mean Triple H is up there doing the whole thing, and it’s not like he’s memorizing a script and repeating that, and that doesn’t feel good. Wrestling’s very much about the way it feels. I’ve been lucky enough to be able to create a lot of my own verbiage and things like that because of my character, so I’m all for less scripting and more of allowing the wrestlers to kind of find themselves. In doing so, it’ll be sink or swim, and then you really will create the best of the best in doing so that way, so, yeah, I’m all for it, less scripting, more letting the guys speak from their heart and saying the words they would say.”

