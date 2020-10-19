Elias Reveals Scrapped Plans For WrestleMania Match With John Cena, What Paul Heyman Told Him After Memorable RAW Promo In Seattle

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Elias discussed his scrapped WrestleMania match with John Cena, what Paul Heyman told him after his memorable RAW promo in Seattle, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Elias on the scrapped plans for his WrestleMania match with John Cena: “New Orleans, I’m in the mix with John and the Undertaker. The next year, I’m in there with John and the Undertaker again—John at WrestleMania, the Undertaker the night next on Raw. I was supposed to go on and face the Undertaker at the show in Saudi Arabia. That never ended up happening because of Goldberg, but that was supposed to be my match. The year after was supposed to be myself against John Cena at WrestleMania in a three-year running story. Things obviously changed and that didn’t end up happening.”

On what Paul Heyman told him after his memorable RAW promo in Seattle where he was continuously booed after insulting the city losing its NBA team: “I put my hands on my guitar and my pick in my mouth and thought, ‘This is for them; let them let their anger out.’ Every week on Raw, I was firing up those crowds, but Seattle went above and beyond. The only comparison I’ve heard is the Raw after WrestleMania 33 when Roman Reigns beat the Undertaker, and there was a long, sustained boo. But that was following the main event of WrestleMania opening the next night of Raw. This was an Elias concert in the middle of Raw in October. That speaks to the power of Elias and the groundwork that’s been laid. When I got to the back, Paul Heyman was sitting there and clapping for me. He shook my hand, and I’ll leave the expletives out of it, but Paul said to me, ‘That is how you do it.’”

On his upcoming album Universal Truth: “I searched my soul during my down time, seeking truth, and that’s why I entitled the album Universal Truth. It is different from the album I put out in 2018. That was very character-driven, and I loved that album, but this is different. It’s spiritual, it’s energy, it’s rock and roll. The lyrics are deep and meaningful. You’re going to feel the energy when you listen. With wrestling and music, I’m a bit of a madman when it comes to creativity. I always want more, I always want to tell the deepest, most real story we possibly can. And I want to blend my wrestling with my music. I’m grateful for all my opportunities in WWE, and I think they’re happy that I always want more.”