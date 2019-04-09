wrestling / News

WWE News: Elijah Burke Offers to Be Lashley’s Advocate, Top 10 Raw Moments

April 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Elijah Burke

– WWE and Impact alumnus Elijah Burke wants to be the Paul Heyman to Bobby Lashley’s Brock Lesnar. Burke posted to Twitter noting that he’s “offered my services” to Lashley to become his advocate, as you can see below.

Burke had a run in WWE from 2006 through 2008 before being released and eventually ending up in TNA, where he was “The Black Pope” D’Angelo Dinero. He left TNA in 2013, then returned for a two-year stint from June 2015 through August 2017.

– Here is this week’s Top 10 Raw moments video, looking at the best moments from last night:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bobby Lashley, Elijah Burke, RAW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading