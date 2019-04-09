WWE News: Elijah Burke Offers to Be Lashley’s Advocate, Top 10 Raw Moments

– WWE and Impact alumnus Elijah Burke wants to be the Paul Heyman to Bobby Lashley’s Brock Lesnar. Burke posted to Twitter noting that he’s “offered my services” to Lashley to become his advocate, as you can see below.

Burke had a run in WWE from 2006 through 2008 before being released and eventually ending up in TNA, where he was “The Black Pope” D’Angelo Dinero. He left TNA in 2013, then returned for a two-year stint from June 2015 through August 2017.

Breaking News: @WWEUniverse I’ve officially offered my services to “The Almighty” @fightbobby to become his official advocate in the @WWE What do you think, good move or bad move?~PHS@TripleH @WWERoadDogg — Elijah Burke (@DaBlackPope) April 8, 2019

