Elijah Burke Organizes Charity Events to Benefit the Homeless in Jacksonville

– News4Jax published an article on former TNA and WWE Superstar Elijah Burke and his homeless charity, Love-Alive. Elijah Burke hosted two events over the weekend to help the homeless community in downtown Jacksonville, Florida.

Last Saturday, Burke organized the 8th Annual Love Drive, where volunteers gave out food, hygiene products, and book bags with school essentials. Burke organizes the love drives in order to “spread love to those who feel like they’re no longer loved.” He added, “It’s one of those things where we want to help as many as we can, unfortunately helping as many as we can allows us to see that homelessness here in Jacksonville is a problem.”

Later in the day was the 2nd Annual Duval Brawl, which was hosted by Fighting Evolution Wrestling to raise money for the charity. Burke is the founder of the Love-Alive Charity and wants to see it grow in the future. In five years, he’d like to open a center for the charity.

Burke went on, “It really is a sad thing when you see guys pushing a buggy, or they have their bicycle with their backpack on it. (There’s) a lot of people, so we know how to make people aware of this. I myself personally with my team.”

Donations to Burke’s charity can be made at Love-Alive.org.