wrestling / News
Elijah & Colons Appear On TNA Impact During Joe Hendry Concert
Elijah has arrived in TNA as have The Colons, making their appearances in the opening segment of this week’s Impact. Thursday’s live show opened with Joe Hendry’s Championship Concert, which was cut short when The Colons showed up to interrupt.
The two moved in to attack Hendry, but Elijah made his debut in the company and made the save for Hendry. Afterward, Santino Marella announced a match pitting Elijah and Hendry against The Colons.
The Colons are in the iMPACT Zone! @WWEEpico
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/NY8HgI02kY pic.twitter.com/KkpgOjt1vw
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 21, 2025
HOLY SH#&! It's @_Iam_Elijah_!
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/NY8HgI02kY pic.twitter.com/5fHJdqr1XO
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 21, 2025
.@_Iam_Elijah_ and @joehendry vs. The Colons is our MAIN EVENT!
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/NY8HgI02kY pic.twitter.com/cCs1DgDP9O
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 21, 2025
