Elijah & Colons Appear On TNA Impact During Joe Hendry Concert

Elijah has arrived in TNA as have The Colons, making their appearances in the opening segment of this week’s Impact. Thursday’s live show opened with Joe Hendry’s Championship Concert, which was cut short when The Colons showed up to interrupt.

The two moved in to attack Hendry, but Elijah made his debut in the company and made the save for Hendry. Afterward, Santino Marella announced a match pitting Elijah and Hendry against The Colons.