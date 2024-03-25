Elijah On His Friendship With Kevin Owens, Reflects On Facing Him In the Ring

Elijah recently weighed in on his friendship with Kevin Owens and discussed what it’s like to face him in the ring. The former Elias spoke during an appearance on For the Love of Wrestling about working with Owens and more; you can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his friendship with Owens: “Me and Kev have a lot of great moments, together and against each other. We formed a friendship really quickly in WWE. He’s one of the best guys around. … Kev is awesome. He’s always got my back.”

On facing off with Owens in the ring: “Fighting him in the ring is brutal. He is a very physical guy. He hits hard, he slams hard, he’s heavy when he jumps on you. But he’s an amazing wrestler. Always has classic, great matches. He’s just so exciting. I just think me and him have a lot of chemistry.”