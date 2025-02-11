Elijah Reportedly Not Signed By AEW

A new report is shooting down the claim that Elijah, the former Elias, has signed with AEW. It was reported on Friday that the WWE alumnus had signed a contract with AEW after he appeared in a video with ROH’s The Righteous. Fightful Select reports that according to their sources, the news is not accurate and Elijah is not signed to the company.

Elijah did appear on Chris Jericho’s latest Rock & Wrestling Rager At Sea cruise where he faced AEW’s Tommy Billington, but as of now he is not under contract to AEW or ROH. The report goes on to note that TNA has expressed interest in him as of late.

Elijah was released by WWE in September of 2023 and has been busy on the independent scene since.