Elijah Says He Pitched a Monday Night Messiah-Like Role In WWE

Elijah says that he pitched a role similar to the “Monday Night Messiah” gimmick that Seth Rollins ended up with in WWE. The former Elias recently spoke with Metro and during the conversation, he revealed that he had pitched a role in WWE similar to the one that Rollins ended up doing on Raw.

“I was always coming up with different characters, ways to evolve Elias into the next thing,” Elijah sais. “There was a character that I really thought could have been incredible myself, it was the Monday Might Messiah,” Elias told Alistair McGeorge of Metro. “If you realise, Seth Rollins and AOP ended up – for lack of better terms, they just gave it to those guys. I had a real vision of me being the Pied Piper of Monday Night Raw and controlling people, with kind of a cult like leader. The biblical themes and things like that, I always love that Messiah stuff.”

He continued, “There’s guys that just are getting paid more or getting put more in a spotlight, and they might want to put the resources into those guys. It’s no discredit to Seth, the guy’s absolutely incredible. But this is how that’s how the system works, you know what I mean? That’s the risk you take with giving these ideas.”

Elijah was released from WWE in September of last year and has since been working on the independent scene.