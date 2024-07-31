wrestling / News
WWE News: Elijah Reacts To Joe Hendry’s NXT Concert, Top 10 Moments From NXT
July 31, 2024 | Posted by
– Elijah was feeling a certain way about Joe Hendry’s concert on night one of the NXT Great American Bash. The former Elias has had his own encounters with Hendry on the independent scene, and he posted a GIF of himself in reaction to Hendry’s concert on last night’s show as you can see below:
– WWE posted the top 10 moments from last night’s show, as you can see below:
