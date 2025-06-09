Elijah Says WWE NXT Return Proves He Can Get A Reaction Anywhere

Elijah, formerly known as Elias in WWE, feels his recent surprise appearances have proven he can command a reaction in any arena in the world.

After being released from WWE in September 2023, Elijah made two unannounced appearances on NXT in 2025. Speaking on Busted Open Radio (per Fightful.com), he discussed the fan reaction to his return.

“The fans’ reaction was awesome and it was very much one of those, like, yeah, they’re for me kind of people and they began chanting ‘welcome home’,” he said. “It was a great feeling, and I love to do that. I am convinced that I can do that in any arena around the world at any point.”

Elijah has also made a major impact in TNA. He recently challenged Trick Williams for the TNA World Championship at the Against All Odds premium live event.