Elijah Segment Set For This Week’s TNA Impact

Elijah will have the mic on this week’s episode of TNA Impact. TNA announced on Monday that Elijah will speak on this week’s show, as you can see below.

The TNA star will face the winner of Mike Santana vs. Trick Williams from this week’s NXT at Against All Odds on Friday. The updated card for Thursday’s show is:

* Monsters Ball: Xia Brookside vs. Rosemary

* X-Division Championship Match: Moose vs. Eric Young

* Matt Hardy, Leon Slater & Mike Santana vs. Ryan Nemeth, Nic Nemeth & Frankie Kazarian

* Harley Hudson & Myla Grace vs. Heather & M By Elegance

* We’ll hear from Elijah

* Joe Hendry returns