wrestling / News

Elijah Shares New Vignette With The Righteous

February 3, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Elijah ESW Brawlfest Image Credit: ESW

Elijah, formerly Elias in WWE, has shared a new vignette which features AEW/ROH wrestlers Vincent and Dutch, The Righteous. Elijah calls himself the Righteous One and talks about how a new journey is starting. The three even color-coordinated their outfits.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Elijah, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading