Elijah Shares New Vignette With The Righteous
February 3, 2025 | Posted by
Elijah, formerly Elias in WWE, has shared a new vignette which features AEW/ROH wrestlers Vincent and Dutch, The Righteous. Elijah calls himself the Righteous One and talks about how a new journey is starting. The three even color-coordinated their outfits.
Who wants to RUN with The Righteous Ones?! @NoNamexVincent @DEATHxWALKS pic.twitter.com/CHQ6ePx4qF
— ELIJAH (@_Iam_Elijah_) February 3, 2025
