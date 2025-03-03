wrestling / News
Elijah vs. Brian Myers, More Set For This Week’s TNA Impact
TNA has announced a couple of additions for this week’s episode of TNA Impact. The company announced that Elijah vs. Brian Myers will take place on the show, along with a new episode of First Class Penthouse.
The updated card for the show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA+, is:
* The Hardys vs. The Colons
* Xia Brookside vs. Savannah Evans
* Mike Santana vs. John Skyler
* Ace Austin & The Rascalz vs. The Northern Armory
* Elijah vs. Brian Myers
* Oba Femi meets Moose face-to-face
* First Class Penthouse
THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet
360 in Canada, and TNA+ around the world!@_Iam_Elijah_ walks into the iMPACT Zone to face off with The System's @Myers_Wrestling! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/vyex8NfEEg
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 2, 2025
THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet
360 in Canada, and TNA+ around the world!@AJFrancis410 and @KCwrestles host another FIR$T CLA$$ Penthouse on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/s1SI5yJehj
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 2, 2025
