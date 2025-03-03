Elijah vs. Brian Myers, More Set For This Week’s TNA Impact

TNA has announced a couple of additions for this week’s episode of TNA Impact. The company announced that Elijah vs. Brian Myers will take place on the show, along with a new episode of First Class Penthouse.

The updated card for the show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA+, is:

* The Hardys vs. The Colons

* Xia Brookside vs. Savannah Evans

* Mike Santana vs. John Skyler

* Ace Austin & The Rascalz vs. The Northern Armory

* Elijah vs. Brian Myers

* Oba Femi meets Moose face-to-face

* First Class Penthouse