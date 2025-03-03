wrestling / News

Elijah vs. Brian Myers, More Set For This Week’s TNA Impact

March 2, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Impact EBM 3-7-25 Image Credit: TNA

TNA has announced a couple of additions for this week’s episode of TNA Impact. The company announced that Elijah vs. Brian Myers will take place on the show, along with a new episode of First Class Penthouse.

The updated card for the show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA+, is:

* The Hardys vs. The Colons
* Xia Brookside vs. Savannah Evans
* Mike Santana vs. John Skyler
* Ace Austin & The Rascalz vs. The Northern Armory
* Elijah vs. Brian Myers
* Oba Femi meets Moose face-to-face
* First Class Penthouse

