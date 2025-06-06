Elijah Would Love to Represent TNA Wrestling as World Champion

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful), Elijah spoke about the possibility of becoming TNA World Champion and said that he would love to represent the company. He will face NXT’s Trick Williams tonight for the title at Against All Odds.

He said: “Yeah, that would be awesome, dude. I would love to become the World Champion in TNA. It would be awesome to represent the company that way. Joe’s doing a great job with it right now, so all the credit to him. But I’d love to have that at some point, yeah.“