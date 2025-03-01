Elimination Chamber Competitors Confront Each Other On WWE Smackdown, Logan Paul Uses John Cena’s Music

Most of the men’s Elimination Chamber match came face to face on this week’s WWE Smackdown, with Logan Paul in particular trolling the arena via his entrance. Friday night’s show saw Drew McIntyre interrupt a hype video for John Cena’s appearance in the Chamber and talk about how Cena has lived long enough to see himself become the hypocrite. He accused Cena of using his status to get inserted into the Chamber match. He promised that he would be the man to bury Cena, which brought out Damian Priest.

The two were soon joined by Seth Rollins and then CM Punk, each delivering promos taking shots at each other. Cena’s music then hit but Paul came out instead and said that Cena doesn’t care about Canada but he was here. Paul called Cene a a celebrity wrestler and proceeded to take shots at McIntyre, Priest, Rollins and Punk. Punk ended up going after Paul, who ran to the back.