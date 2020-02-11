Elimination Chamber Match Advertised in Northeast US During Raw

WWE was locally advertising an Elimination Chamber match in the Northeastern US during Raw. As you can see from the tweet below, WWE was advertising a Chamber match between Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, King Corbin, Daniel Bryan and Robert Roode, with the winner getting the shot at Bray Wyatt’s Universal Championship for WrestleMania.

Elimination Chamber takes place on March 8th at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, and will be the last PPV before WrestleMania. WWE has yet to officially announce the match.