Elimination Chamber Qualifier Added To WWE Raw In Two Weeks
February 7, 2025
WWE has announced a women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match for Raw in two weeks. It was announced on WWE This Week that Roxanne Perez will face Raquel Rodriguez in a qualifier on the February 17th episode.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs Monday live on Netflix, is:
* Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
* Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez
