Elimination Chamber Qualifier Added To WWE Raw In Two Weeks

February 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match for Raw in two weeks. It was announced on WWE This Week that Roxanne Perez will face Raquel Rodriguez in a qualifier on the February 17th episode.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Monday live on Netflix, is:

* Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
* Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez

