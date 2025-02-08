Elimination Chamber Qualifier Added To WWE Raw In Two Weeks

WWE has announced a women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match for Raw in two weeks. It was announced on WWE This Week that Roxanne Perez will face Raquel Rodriguez in a qualifier on the February 17th episode.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Monday live on Netflix, is:

* Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

* Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez