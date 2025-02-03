wrestling / News
Elimination Chamber Qualifiers Announced For Tonight’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced the Elimination Chamber qualifying matches that will take place on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Adam Pearce announced in a video that IYO SKY will battle Liv Morgan and CM Punk will take on Sami Zayn in qualifiers on tonight’s show.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on Netflix, is:
* WWE Elimination Chamber Men’s Qualifying Match: CM Punk vs. Sami Zayn
* WWE Elimination Chamber Women’s Qualifying Match: Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY
* Jey Uso to appear
* Charlotte Flair to appear
