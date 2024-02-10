Elimination Chamber Qualifiers Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

Two Elimination Chamber qualifying matches have been announced for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced on Friday that Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley and LA Knight vs. Ivar will take place on next Monday’s show, with the winners earning a spot in the men’s Elimination Chamber match.

The winner of the men’s Chamber match will go on to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. The updated lineup for Raw is:

* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley

* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: LA Knight vs. Ivar

* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark

* Imperium vs. Jey Uso & the New Day

* R-Truth vs. JD McDonagh