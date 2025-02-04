wrestling / News
Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
Two new Elimination Qualifiers are set to take place on next week’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced on Monday that Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley and Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio will take place on next Monday’s show.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs next week on Netflix, is:
* WWE Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria
* WWE Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul
* AJ Styles appears
