Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches Set For WWE Raw
Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw will see the first competitors qualify for the Elimination Chamber. WWE announced on Monday evening that the following matches will take place tonight, with the winners qualifying for the Chamber match on February 19th in Saudi Arabia:
*Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens
*Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles
Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Championship in the chamber against the qualifying opponents.
