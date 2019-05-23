Adam Hangman Page Claims He’s Not ‘Allowed’ to Compete at Double or Nothing in Latest Being the Elite

– Episode 152 of Being the Elite is now available. You can check out the new video below. In today’s video, Adam Hangman Page delivered a message with his knee wrapped up with some ice over it. According to Hangman, he says he’s not being “allowed” to wrestle on Saturday’s upcoming AEW Double or Nothing event.

Hangman Page said in the video, “Hey guys. I am checking in because apparently it is my responsibility to tell you that due to recent events I will not be allowed to compete at Double or Nothing. I am sure that none of you are as disappointed or pissed off about the situation as I am. But I will still be at Starrcast on Friday doing a meet and greet. And I’m sure that the entire show in itself will be great.”

As previously reported, the Page vs. PAC match that was set for Double or Nothing was pulled from the card. Instead, the two ended up wrestling each other over the weekend at a Wrestle Gate Pro event, which was streamed online. Page won the match by disqualification.