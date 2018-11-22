Update on Trademarks Filed for All Elite Wrestling, WWE Superstars Rumored to Have Interest in New Promotion

– As previously reported, an applicant by the title of All Elite Wrestling filed for a “good and services” trademark on a number of phrases that included “All Elite Wrestling,” “AEW,” “AEW Double Or Nothing,” and “AEW All Out.” The Wrestling Observer Radio (via WrestlingInc.com) had more details on what could be happening with this new wrestling promotion.

Speaking about the potential new wrestling promotion, Dave Meltzer stated that The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) were essential to making sure this promotion starts. Basically, if the Bucks are not part of the deal, then it will cease to exist. Also, The Young Bucks are still under contract with ROH until the end of 2018, so they aren’t free yet to negotiate a new deal. Additionally, if they decide to sign with WWE or re-up with ROH after the first of January 2019, then the whole deal would be “scrapped.”

It was noted that Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes are currently free agents and not under contract with anyone, so they are open to conduct negotiations with a potential new wrestling organization. The applicant All Elite Wrestling attempted to file for two trademarks for AEW: a standard character mark for the letters “AEW” and also a mark for an AEW logo, which is said to be similar to military stenciling.

Also, it was reported by WrestlingInc. that the trademark files for AEW Double or Nothing and AEW All Out were accompanied by logos. The other trademarks that were filed were merely standard character marks for the wording only. The application filing for AEW Double or Nothing reportedly featured a logo of a poker chip with the words “AEW Double or Nothing” written on it. It’s rumored that Double or Nothing could be the title of the follow-up pay-per-view to All In.

Additionally, the AEW All Out logo reportedly looks similar to the logo for the “All In” event with a line strikiing through “IN” and the word “OUT” written over it. This implies the the same parties responsible for All In are also involved with All Elite Wrestling

Another aspect of this is Killing The Business, Inc. This company trademarked the Being The Elite YouTube show for the stable of of The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page, Marty Scurll, and Kenny Omega. Killing The Business, Inc. reportedly has not yet gained the trademark of “The Elite” ahead of the formation of All Elite Wrestling, LLC.

Meltzer also indicated that he knows Superstars in WWE that are said to be very interested in the potential AEW promotion. While pointed out that it doesn’t mean any of the WWE names he has spoken with will leave, but they are open to the idea of exploring the option if AEW gets off the ground, making a potential new destination for wrestling talent.