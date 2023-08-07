wrestling / News

Elon Musk Says His Fighting Style Is WWE

August 7, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Elon Musk Mark Zuckerberg AAA TripleMania XXXI Image Credit: AAA

Earlier this summer, there were rumblings of a possible cage fight between tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. That hasn’t happened (yet), but it seems Musk’s mind is still on fighting. In a post on X (Twitter), he wrote:

Am going with @WWE as my fighting style.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Elon Musk, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading