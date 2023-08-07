wrestling / News
Elon Musk Says His Fighting Style Is WWE
August 7, 2023 | Posted by
Earlier this summer, there were rumblings of a possible cage fight between tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. That hasn’t happened (yet), but it seems Musk’s mind is still on fighting. In a post on X (Twitter), he wrote:
“Am going with @WWE as my fighting style.”
Am going with @WWE as my fighting style https://t.co/CggZ7HhrPQ
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2023
