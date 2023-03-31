Elton Prince Is Happy To Have William Regal Back in NXT, Says He’s Great At Teaching Comedy

Pretty Deadly’s Elton Prince is happy to have William Regal back behind the scenes in NXT, noting that he’s been able to learn a lot from him about comedy spots and more. Prince recently spoke with the Daily Star for a new interview, and you can see highlights below:

On Regal being back in NXT: “It’s great to have him back. He’s been here multiple times in the Performance Center. The great thing is that he isn’t just at TV, he takes time to come to the training days before and after. He is like a hawk almost. He sees something and he’ll go over and correct it or help it. I think that’s a really good asset, but he’s just great to have him around – he’s a very warm character and definitely very knowledgeable. We’re always trying to get some advice when he can and he’s always happy to give it. We only have positive things to say.”

On Regal’s ability to help teach comedy spots: “He does [help us in that way], and the funny thing is that you remember all these old things Regal has done back in the day, all these comedy spots and fun moments. That, contextually, is really funny. However, when you see him in a warehouse pulling all these funny faces to describe these things… if you could be a fly on the wall! He’s a very animated man! You’re listening, thinking ‘wow, this is great’ but in the back of your head you’re also thinking ‘this is tremendous, I wish someone could see the 50 facial expressions he pulls into about 10 seconds!”

On the mood running through the company ahead of WrestleMania: “It’s fun to have the same excitement [as a kid] but in a different way. As a kid, it was the greatest thing of the year and everything leads up to it, it’s the time of year you ask your mum if you can stay up as you’ll do the dishes – whatever the deal is. Now we’re in a completely different situation but that childhood excitement is still there at the chance to one day be a part of it or be a part of Stand and Deliver which is NXT’s WrestleMania. It’s our biggest event of the year and everyone is buzzing.”